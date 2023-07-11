|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Judy Hynnek
|Pronunciation:
|Henneck
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Stanton, Iowa
|Previous:
|Brooks, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 15, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 A.M., Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 A.M.
|Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|A luncheon will be provided at St. Patrick Parish Center immediately following Mass
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family, in Judy's name
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, Iowa
|Notes:
|Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Judy Hynnek, 82, of Stanton, Iowa, formerly of Brooks
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
