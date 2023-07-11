Judy Hynnek, 82, of Stanton, Iowa, formerly of Brooks
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Judy Hynnek
Pronunciation:Henneck
Age:82
From:Stanton, Iowa
Previous:Brooks, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, July 15, 2023
Time:10:30 A.M., Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 A.M.
Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:A luncheon will be provided at St. Patrick Parish Center immediately following Mass
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family, in Judy's name
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery, Bedford, Iowa
Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

