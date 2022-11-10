|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Judy “Jude” Roberts
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Exira, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 12, 2022
|Time:
| 3:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Exira Lutheran Church
|Open Visitation Location:
|Exira Event Center in Exira
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, November 11, 2022
|Visitation Start:
| 5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
| 8:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Exira Cemetery.
|Notes:
Judy “Jude” Roberts, 72, of Exira, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jude's family and her arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Judy “Jude” Roberts, 72, of Exira, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
