Jude Roberts
Service:Funeral services
Name:Judy “Jude” Roberts
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Exira, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022
Time: 3:00 P.M.
Location: Exira Lutheran Church
Open Visitation Location: Exira Event Center in Exira
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 11, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 8:00 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: Burial will be in the Exira Cemetery.
Notes:

Judy “Jude” Roberts, 72, of Exira, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jude's family and her arrangements.

www.rolandfuneralservice.com

