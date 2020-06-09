Service:Pending
Name:Judy K. Sunderman
Age:73
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Cemetery:Clarinda Cemetery 
Notes:Judy passed away on Tuesday morning, June 9. 2020 at her home in Clarinda. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com