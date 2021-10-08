Judy Sandin, 79, Red Oak, IA
Service: Celebration of Life Service
Name:Judy Sandin
Pronunciation: 
Age:79 
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, October 13, 2021 
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, October 13, 2021 
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. 
Visitation End:10:30 a.m.
Memorials:Being established in Judy's name. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, Iowa 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 Service will be live streamed on Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Facebook page.

