|Service:
|Celebration of Life Service
|Name:
|Judy Sandin
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 13, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 13, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Being established in Judy's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, Iowa
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.comService will be live streamed on Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Facebook page.
Judy Sandin, 79, Red Oak, IA
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 9
-
Oct 10
-
Oct 10