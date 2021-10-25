|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Judy (Steinkamp) Mattly
|Pronunciation:
|Mat Lee
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Loveland Colorado
|Previous:
|Northboro Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Oct 30th
|Time:
|12:00pm
|Location:
|Hope Babtist Church, 5688 McWinney Blvd, Loveland Colorado 80538
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Hope Baptist Church Building Fund in lieu of flowers
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|https://business.loveland.org/list/member/resthaven-funeral-home-and-memory-gardens-496
|Notes:
|Inurnment at Resthaven will be held for family and close friends at 3:00pm
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
Anniversaries
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 27