|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Judy Warwick
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 10, 2020
|Time:
|2 p.m.
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church in Atlantic, Iowa
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, November 8, 2020 (two days before service)
|Visitation Start:
|1 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|3 p.m. with the family present
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, Iowa
|Notes:
Judy J. Warwick, 78, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines, Iowa. Judy is survived by her husband, Gary.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 10th at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Burial will be held at Monday, November 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. The service will be recorded and available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com in the days following the service.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Judy's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Judy Warwick, 78, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
