Judy Warwick of Atlantic, Iowa
Buy Now
Service:Funeral 
Name:Judy Warwick
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Time:2 p.m.
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, November 8, 2020 (two days before service)
Visitation Start:1 p.m.
Visitation End:3 p.m. with the family present
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel, Iowa
Notes:

Judy J. Warwick, 78, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines, Iowa. Judy is survived by her husband, Gary.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 10th at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic.  Burial will be held at Monday, November 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. The service will be recorded and available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com in the days following the service.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Judy's family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.