Julia May Gay, 85, Grant City, MO
Service:

 Funeral Service

Name: Julia May Gay
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85
From: Grant City, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, February 13, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Visitation Location: at the funeral home
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, February 13, 2023
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: service time
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Fumeral Home
Cemetery: Grant City Cemetery, Grant City, MO
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.