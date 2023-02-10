|Service:
Funeral Service
|Name:
|Julia May Gay
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Grant City, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, February 13, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|at the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, February 13, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|service time
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Fumeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Grant City Cemetery, Grant City, MO
|Notes:
|200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO
Julia May Gay, 85, Grant City, MO
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
