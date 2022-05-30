|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Julia McGrew
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Council Bluffs, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 3, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 2, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Glenwood Public Library
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Silver City Cemetery
|Notes:
Julia passed away May 28, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Home in Council Bluffs. Condolences may be left on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/645358/julia-mcgrew/
Julia McGrew, 89, Council Bluffs, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 30
-
May 31
-
May 31
-
May 31
-
May 31
-
Jun 1