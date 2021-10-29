Julia R. Calderon - Donnelly, 72, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Pending at this time
Name:Julia R. Calderon - Donnelly
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: Anchorage, Alaska 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Open Visitation: 
Visitation and Viewing: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment: 
Notes:Julia passed away on Tuesday evening, October 26, 2021 at Shenandoah Medical Center Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

