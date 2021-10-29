Julia R. Calderon - Donnelly, 72, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Name:
|Julia R. Calderon - Donnelly
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Anchorage, Alaska
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Julia passed away on Tuesday evening, October 26, 2021 at Shenandoah Medical Center Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
