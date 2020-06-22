Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Julie Ann Brown
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Bullhead City, AZ 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, June 26
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, IA 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Social distancing will be practiced. 