|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Julie Ann Hicks
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Ravenwood, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 10, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Ravenwood Christian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, June 10, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO
|Notes:
|Mrs. Hicks passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Parkdale Manor in Maryville, MO.
Julie Ann Hicks, 75, Ravenwood, MO
Bram Funeral Home
