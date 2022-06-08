Julie Ann Hicks, 75, Ravenwood, MO
Service: Funeral
Name: Julie Ann Hicks
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75
From: Ravenwood, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, June 10, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood, MO
Visitation Location:Ravenwood Christian Church
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, June 10, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 AM
Visitation End: 11:00 AM
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses.
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery: Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, MO
Notes:Mrs. Hicks passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Parkdale Manor in Maryville, MO.

