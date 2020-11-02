Julie Ann Lipson, 62, Forsyth, GA
Service:                                            Funeral
Name:Julie Ann Lipson
Pronunciation: 
Age:62
From:Forsyth, GA
Previous:Clarinda, IA
Day and Date:Saturday, November 7, 2020
Time:1 pm
Location:Hillside Missionary Church
Visitation Location:Hillside Missionary Church
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 7, 2020
Visitation Start:9 am
Visitation End:11 am
Memorials:Memorial gifts can be sent to Randall Lipson at 101 Deer Creek Drive, Forsyth, GA. 31029
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery:Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

