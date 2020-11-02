|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Julie Ann Lipson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|62
|From:
|Forsyth, GA
|Previous:
|Clarinda, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 7, 2020
|Time:
|1 pm
|Location:
|Hillside Missionary Church
|Visitation Location:
|Hillside Missionary Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 7, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9 am
|Visitation End:
|11 am
|Memorials:
|Memorial gifts can be sent to Randall Lipson at 101 Deer Creek Drive, Forsyth, GA. 31029
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Julie Ann Lipson, 62, Forsyth, GA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
