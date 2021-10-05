|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Julie Annette Whipple Scharlau
|Pronunciation:
|Shar low
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Wauconda, IL
|Previous:
|Sidney, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday - October 9, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday - October 9, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:30 AM With Family
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of Flowers, to the Family
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney. IA
|Cemetery:
|Sidney, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
