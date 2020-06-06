Service:Graveside 
Name:Julie Holmes
Pronunciation: 
Age:51
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:Linden Cemetery, Rock Port
Visitation Location:A celebration of Julie’s life will be held at Watson Community Building following the memorial service, Watson, Missouri.
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Julie Holmes Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: 
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com