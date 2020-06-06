|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Julie Holmes
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|51
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 10, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Linden Cemetery, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|A celebration of Julie’s life will be held at Watson Community Building following the memorial service, Watson, Missouri.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Julie Holmes Memorial Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Julie Darlene Holmes, 51, Rock Port, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
