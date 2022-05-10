|Service:,
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Julie King
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, May 16, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Visitation Location:
There is no visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|St. Jude Children's Hospital.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Cemetery:
|Private family inurnment at a later date.
|Notes:
Julie King, 66, Tarkio, Missouri
