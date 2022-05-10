Service:,  Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name: Julie King
Pronunciation: 
Age: 66
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, May 16, 2022
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Visitation Location:

 There is no visitation.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Private family inurnment at a later date.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

