Service:No service at this time
Name:Julie Smith
Pronunciation: 
Age:58
From:Malvern, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Julie passed away August 29, 2021 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Condolences and memories may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com 

