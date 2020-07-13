|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|June Anderson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Sharpsburg, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|Time:
|1 PM
|Location:
|Sharpsburg Presbyterian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family for a memorial to be established.
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Cemetery:
|Washington Cemetery Gravity, Iowa
|Notes:
|Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.
June Anderson, 92, Sharpsburg, Iowa
Cummings Family Funeral Home
