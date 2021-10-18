|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|June McMahill
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, October 25, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Grace United Methodist Church; 112 N. Walnut St. Glenwood, IA 51534
|Visitation Location:
|Lunch and time for sharing will be downstairs in Fellowship Hall at the church following the service.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Grace United Methodist Church, Hospice of the Midwest or American Cancer Society
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Private at the Glenwood Cemetery
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 20
Anniversaries
-
Oct 19
-
Oct 20