Service:Graveside Funeral 
Name:June Park
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Bedford, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 2, 2021
Time:11 AM
Location:Lexington Cemetery
Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, October 2,2021
Visitation Start:9:00 AM
Visitation End:10:30 AM
Memorials:May be directed towards the family to be established
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery: 
Notes:Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries. 

