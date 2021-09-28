|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|June Park
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Bedford, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 2, 2021
|Time:
|11 AM
|Location:
|Lexington Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 2,2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:30 AM
|Memorials:
|May be directed towards the family to be established
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.
