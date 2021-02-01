Junior Ronald "JR" Schmidt, 89, Maryville, MO
Service:Funeral
Name:"JR" Schmidt
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Maryville, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, February 5, 2021
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Bram Funeral Home, 206 East South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO 64468
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 4, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00 PM
Visitation End:8:00 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, MO
Notes:JR Schmidt passed away February 1, 2021 at the Mosaic Life Care in Maryville, MO

