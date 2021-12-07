|Service:
|No Services are planned at this time
|Name:
|Jutta K. Hale
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Imogene, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day:
|Open Visitation Start:
|Open Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|At a later date
|Notes:
|Jutta passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at her home in Rural Imogene. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
