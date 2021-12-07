Jutta K. Hale, 74, of Imogene, Iowa
Service:No Services are planned at this time
Name:Jutta K. Hale
Pronunciation: 
Age:74
From:Imogene, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day: 
Open Visitation Start: 
Open Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:At a later date
Notes:Jutta passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021 at her home in Rural Imogene.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.