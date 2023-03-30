|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|K. Roger Pennel
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Fairfax, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, April 3, 2023
|Time:
|2 PM
|Location:
|Fairfax Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Fairfax Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, April 3, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|12:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|1:30 PM
|Memorials:
|Fairfax Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax
|Notes:
Schooler Funeral Home
K. Roger Pennel, 97, Fairfax, Missouri
Schooler Funeral Home
