Karen Christine Stephens, 84, Coin, Iowa

|Service:
|Pending
|Name:
|Karen Christine Stephens
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Coin, Iowa
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa and CO
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Olinger Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery - Highland in Thornton, CO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
condolences may be sent to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/thornton-co/karen-stephens-11036908
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 6
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 8