Karen Bodwell
Service: Memorial Visitation
Name: Karen K. Bodwell
Pronunciation: 
Age: 76
From: Villisca, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, June 19, 2021
Time: 4-7 PM
Location: Villisca Community Building-Villisca, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Animal Alliance of Mt. Ayr, Iowa or Friends of Hacklebarney Trails
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

