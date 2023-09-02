Karen Michel
Service: Private Family Services
Name: Karen K. Michel
Pronunciation: My-cull
Age: 85
From: Northboro, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: n/a
Time:n/a 
Location:St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery ~ Northboro 
Visitation Location: No visitation is planned
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: A Memorial Fund is being established
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
Cemetery:St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery ~ Northboro
Notes:Karen's children include:  Diane Foster (Ed), Mike Michel (Deb) and Sonia Athen (Bob).  Remembrances may be shared at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

