|Service:
|Private Family Services
|Name:
|Karen K. Michel
|Pronunciation:
|My-cull
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Northboro, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|n/a
|Time:
|n/a
|Location:
|St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery ~ Northboro
|Visitation Location:
|No visitation is planned
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|A Memorial Fund is being established
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
|Cemetery:
|St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery ~ Northboro
|Notes:
|Karen's children include: Diane Foster (Ed), Mike Michel (Deb) and Sonia Athen (Bob). Remembrances may be shared at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Karen K. Michel, 85 of rural Northboro, IA
Gude Family Funeral Homes
