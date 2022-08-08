Service:,  Graveside Service and Inurnment
Name: Karen Marie Sutter
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Detroit Lakes, Minnesota
Previous: Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
Visitation Location:

 No visitation.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Local Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Cemetery: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
Notes:

 Memorial services were held in Minnesota in 2020.

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

