|Service:,
|Graveside Service and Inurnment
|Name:
|Karen Marie Sutter
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Detroit Lakes, Minnesota
|Previous:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 13, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
|Visitation Location:
No visitation.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Local Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
|Cemetery:
|Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
|Notes:
Memorial services were held in Minnesota in 2020.
Karen Marie Sutter, 83, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota
Minter Funeral Chapel
