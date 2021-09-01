|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Karen (McMichael) Miller
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|Red Oak, IA
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday - September 7, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday - September 6, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|Sidney Volunteer Fire & Rescue OR American Cancer Society
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Sidney, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
