Karen Molgaard
Service:Funeral 
Name:Karen Radcliffe Molgaard
Pronunciation:RAD-cliff Mole-guard
Age:79
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, January 30, 2021
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:

Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic

Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Day and Date:Friday, January 29, 2021
Visitation Start:12:00 p.m.
Visitation End:6:00 pm, and no family will be present 
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to the Cass County Health Systems Foundation/Elsie and Louie Hansen Scholarship, ARISE, and the Danish Immigrant Museum in Elk Horn, Iowa

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Interment will be held in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Kimballton, IA, at a later date
Notes:

Karen Radcliffe Molgaard, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Heritage House in Atlantic, Iowa.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Karen’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

