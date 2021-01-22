|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Karen Radcliffe Molgaard
|Pronunciation:
|RAD-cliff Mole-guard
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 30, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 29, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 pm, and no family will be present
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to the Cass County Health Systems Foundation/Elsie and Louie Hansen Scholarship, ARISE, and the Danish Immigrant Museum in Elk Horn, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Interment will be held in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Kimballton, IA, at a later date
|Notes:
Karen Radcliffe Molgaard, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Heritage House in Atlantic, Iowa.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Karen’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Karen Radcliffe Molgaard, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
