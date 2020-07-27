Karen Riesberg, 76, of Griswold, Iowa
Karen Riesberg, 76, of Griswold, formerly of Atlantic and Adair, Iowa, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. 

Open visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, August 2nd at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Due to COVID-19 a Rosary, Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life luncheon is tentatively set for March 27, 2021, at the Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Griswold, Iowa.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Karen’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.