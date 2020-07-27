|Service:
|Private Family Graveside
|Name:
|Karen Riesberg
|Pronunciation:
|Reese Berg
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Griswold, Iowa
|Previous:
|Atlantic and Adair, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, August 3, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6 p.m. the family will not be present
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery
|Notes:
Karen Riesberg, 76, of Griswold, formerly of Atlantic and Adair, Iowa, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
Open visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, August 2nd at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Due to COVID-19 a Rosary, Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life luncheon is tentatively set for March 27, 2021, at the Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Griswold, Iowa.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Karen’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Karen Riesberg, 76, of Griswold, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
