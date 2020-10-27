Service:                                            Graveside
Name:Karen Sue Larson
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 31, 2020
Time:11 am
Location:Guss/Maple Grove Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery:Guss/Maple Grove Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

