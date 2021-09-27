|Service:
Private Family
|Name:
Karl August Zimmerman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
89
|From:
Burlington Junction, MO
|Previous:
Santa Clarita, CA
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
Memorials can be directed in Karl's name to Mosaic Hospice of Maryville, MO
|Funeral Home:
Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Mr. Zimmerman passed away September 24, 2021, at the Parkdale Manor in Maryville, MO. He has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Karl August Zimmerman, 89, Burlington Junction, MO
Bram Funeral Home
