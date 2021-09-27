Karl August Zimmerman, 89, Burlington Junction, MO
Service:Private Family 
Name:Karl August Zimmerman
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Burlington Junction, MO
Previous:Santa Clarita, CA
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials can be directed in Karl's name to Mosaic Hospice of Maryville, MO
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery: 
Notes:Mr. Zimmerman passed away September 24, 2021, at the Parkdale Manor in Maryville, MO. He has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home. A private family service will be held at a later date.

