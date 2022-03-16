Karlette Hultman
Service: Funeral
Name: Karlette Hultman
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, March 21, 2022
Time: 10 AM
Location: First Covenant Church-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: suggested to First Covenant Church or Mt. Hope Cemetery Association.
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Mt. Hope Cemetery-Rural Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

