Karol "Mike" Matheny , 74, Clearfield, Iowa
Service:Celebration Of Life
Name:Karol "Mike" Matheny
Pronunciation: Math eeny
Age:74
From:Clearfield, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, August 22
Time:2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Location:Bootleggers Bar and Grill - Clearfield, Iowa
Memorials:To the family
Funeral Home:Armstrong Funeral Home
www.armstrongfh.com

