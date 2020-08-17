Karol "Mike" Matheny , 74, Clearfield, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration Of Life
|Name:
|Karol "Mike" Matheny
|Pronunciation:
|Math eeny
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Clearfield, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 22
|Time:
|2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Bootleggers Bar and Grill - Clearfield, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|To the family
|Funeral Home:
|Armstrong Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.