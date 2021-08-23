|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Karolyn K. Hughes
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|New Market, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 18, 2021
|Time:
|1 pm
|Location:
|Miner Pavilion, New Market, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Family Choice
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Memory Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Karolyn K. Hughes, 80, New Market, IA
