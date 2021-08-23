Service:                                            Celebration of Life
Name:Karolyn K. Hughes
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:New Market, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 18, 2021
Time:1 pm
Location:Miner Pavilion, New Market, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Memory Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

