Karon Kimpson, 72, of Corning, Iowa
Service:Visitation is set
Name:Karon Kimpson
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, December 19, 2021
Visitation Start:2:00 - 4:00 P.M., Family receiving friends
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To the family, to be determined
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Oakland Cemetery at Quincy, at a later date
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

