|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Karrilu Plummer
|Pronunciation:
|Carrie Lou
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Oregon, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tues, May 16, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 am
|Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Visitation Location:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Mon, May 15, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|7:30 pm
|Memorials:
|Oregon Public Library or Forest City Union Cemetery
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
|Cemetery:
|Forest City Union Cemetery
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Karrilu Plummer, 61, Oregon, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
