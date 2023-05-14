Karrilu Plummer
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Karrilu Plummer
Pronunciation: Carrie Lou
Age:  61
From:  Oregon, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Tues, May 16, 2023
Time:  10:30 am
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Day and Date:  Mon, May 15, 2023
Visitation Start:  6:00 pm
Visitation End:  7:30 pm
Memorials: Oregon Public Library or Forest City Union Cemetery
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  Forest City Union Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

