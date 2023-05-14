Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 81F. N winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 51F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.