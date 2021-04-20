Katherine I. Rowlett
Service:Memorial Visitation 
Name:Katherine Irene (Sportsman) Rowlett 
Pronunciation: 
Age:68 
From:St. Joseph, MO 
Previous:Maitland and Maryville, MO areas 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:At the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, April 23, 2021  
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:

In lieu of flowers, memorials to help with final expenses can be directed to: http://gofund.me/bf362523   

Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
Cemetery:At a later date 
Notes:Katherine passed away in St. Joseph, MO on Monday, April 19, 2021, with family at her side.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

