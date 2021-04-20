|Service:
|Memorial Visitation
|Name:
|Katherine Irene (Sportsman) Rowlett
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|St. Joseph, MO
|Previous:
|Maitland and Maryville, MO areas
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|At the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, April 23, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers, memorials to help with final expenses can be directed to: http://gofund.me/bf362523
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
|Cemetery:
|At a later date
|Notes:
|Katherine passed away in St. Joseph, MO on Monday, April 19, 2021, with family at her side. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Katherine I. Rowlett, 68, St. Joseph, MO
