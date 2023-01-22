Kathy Swaink
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Katherine "Kathy" Swank
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Kathy Swaink Memorial
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa
Notes:

Kathy passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Goldenrod Care Center.  Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.