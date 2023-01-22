|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Katherine "Kathy" Swank
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 26, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, January 25, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Kathy Swaink Memorial
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa
|Notes:
Kathy passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Goldenrod Care Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Katherine "Kathy" Swaink, 75, of Clarinda, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
