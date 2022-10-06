Katherine Robinson
Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Katherine Robinson 
Age:87 
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Day and Date:Tuesday, October 11, 2022 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, October 10
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Red Oak Community School District Lunch Program for those in need.  
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com 

