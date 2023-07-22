Service:Celebration of Life Service
Name:Kathleen "Kathy" Lorimor
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Farragut
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, July 28, 2023
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Farragut United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:Wabash Memorial Chapel ~ Shenandoah 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 27, 2023 
Visitation Start:4:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:6:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Farragut United Methodist Church Prayer Shawl Ministry or the Fremont County 4-H Endowment Fund
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel~ Shenandoah
Cemetery:Farragut Cemetery  
Notes:

Kathy passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

