|Service:
|Celebration of Life Service
|Name:
|Kathleen "Kathy" Lorimor
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Farragut
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 28, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Farragut United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel ~ Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 27, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Farragut United Methodist Church Prayer Shawl Ministry or the Fremont County 4-H Endowment Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel~ Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Farragut Cemetery
|Notes:
Kathy passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
Kathleen "Kathy" Lorimor, 73 of Farragut
Wabash Memorial Chapel
