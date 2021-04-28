|Service:
|A private service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
|Name:
|Kathleen "Kit" Mercer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Cadillac, Michigan
|Previous:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|A private service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
|Funeral Home:
|Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.