Service:Funeral 
Name:Kathleen Ruth Eyberg 
Pronunciation: 
Age:91 
From:Atlantic 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, September 9, 2022 
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Atlantic 
Visitation Location: Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 8, 2022 
Visitation Start:5 p.m. 
Visitation End:7 p.m. 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home (P.O. Box 523 Atlantic, IA 50022). 
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic 
Cemetery:Interment will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at Greenlawn Cemetery in Afton, IA. 
Notes:Luncheon will be served immediately following the funeral in the reception hall of the church.  

