|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Kathleen Ruth Eyberg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Atlantic
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 9, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 8, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home (P.O. Box 523 Atlantic, IA 50022).
|Funeral Home:
|Schmidt Family Funeral Home, Atlantic
|Cemetery:
|Interment will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at Greenlawn Cemetery in Afton, IA.
|Notes:
|Luncheon will be served immediately following the funeral in the reception hall of the church.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
Anniversaries
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5