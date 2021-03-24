Kathlyn (Steadman) Keever, 59, of Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly of Corning, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Services
Name:Kathlyn (Steadman) Keever
Pronunciation: 
Age:59
From:Lincoln, Nebraska
Previous:Corning, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, March 25, 2021
Time:10:30 A.M.  note: Family requests masks be worn
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Corning Hotel
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, March 25, 2021
Visitation Start:Following burial at Prairie Rose Cemetery
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Corning Center for the Fine Arts, Corning Public Library, and/or the Corning Opera House
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Prairie Rose Cemetery
Notes:

