|Service:
|Celebration of Life Services
|Name:
|Kathlyn (Steadman) Keever
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|59
|From:
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 25, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 A.M. note: Family requests masks be worn
|Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Corning Hotel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 25, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|Following burial at Prairie Rose Cemetery
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Corning Center for the Fine Arts, Corning Public Library, and/or the Corning Opera House
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Prairie Rose Cemetery
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Kathlyn (Steadman) Keever, 59, of Lincoln, Nebraska, formerly of Corning, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.