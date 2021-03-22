Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 57F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.