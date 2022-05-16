Kathryn Bross, 77, Villisca, Iowa
Service:                                             Celebration of Life
Name: Kathryn Bross
Pronunciation: 
Age: 77
From: Villisca
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, May 20, 2022
Time: 6 pm
Location: Villisca Community Building
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Family will direct
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Villisca Cemetery at a later date
Notes:

 A supper and fellowship will follow the service.

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

