Kathryn Bross, 77, Villisca, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Kathryn Bross
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Villisca
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 20, 2022
|Time:
|6 pm
|Location:
|Villisca Community Building
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Family will direct
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Villisca Cemetery at a later date
|Notes:
A supper and fellowship will follow the service.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
