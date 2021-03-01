Kathryn G. Stscherban
Service:Memorial
Name:Kathryn Grace (Dean) Stscherban  
Pronunciation:Sat Err Bon 
Age:77 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous:Indiana
Day and Date:Thursday, March 4, 2021 
Time:6:00 PM 
Location:Church of the Nazarene, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:At the church 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, March 4, 2021 
Visitation Start:4:00 PM 
Visitation End:6:00 PM 
Memorials:Church of the Nazarene, 1139 S. Munn Ave, Maryville, MO 64468 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend, Indiana 
Notes:Kathryn passed away peacefully at home near Maryville, on Friday, February 26, 2021, with family at her side.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

