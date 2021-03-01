|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Kathryn Grace (Dean) Stscherban
|Pronunciation:
|Sat Err Bon
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Indiana
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 4, 2021
|Time:
|6:00 PM
|Location:
|Church of the Nazarene, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 4, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Church of the Nazarene, 1139 S. Munn Ave, Maryville, MO 64468
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend, Indiana
|Notes:
|Kathryn passed away peacefully at home near Maryville, on Friday, February 26, 2021, with family at her side. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Kathryn Grace Stscherban, 77, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
