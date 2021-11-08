Kathryn J. (Connell) Birchmier, 65, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Kathryn J. (Connell) Birchmier
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 12, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Open Visitation:
|Visitation and Viewing:
|Memorials:
|Good Samaritan Society - Red Oak, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa
|Notes:
|Kathy passed away on Monday morning, November 8, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society - Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
