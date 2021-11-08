Kathryn J. (Connell) Birchmier, 65, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Kathryn J. (Connell) Birchmier
Pronunciation: 
Age:65
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, November 12, 2021
Time:10:00 AM
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Open Visitation: 
Visitation and Viewing: 
Memorials:Good Samaritan Society - Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa 
Notes:Kathy passed away on Monday morning, November 8, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society - Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

