|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Kathryn Marie Baker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Villisca, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 30, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Arlington Cemetery, Villisca, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Time:
|Memorials:
|The family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Arlington Cemetery, Villisca, Iowa
|Notes:
To read his full obituary, please visit http://www.hoyfuneral.com
Kathryn "Marie" Baker, 82, of Villisca, IA
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 21