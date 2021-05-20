Kathryn Marie Dudley, 85, Maryville, MO
Service:Memorial Graveside
Name:Kathryn Dudley
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Maryville, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, May 28, 2021
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO
Visitation Location:No Formal Visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Kathryn's name to Mosaic Hospice of Maryville, MO
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery: 
Notes:Kathryn Dudley passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021. She has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

