|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Kathryn Dudley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 28, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO
|Visitation Location:
|No Formal Visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Kathryn's name to Mosaic Hospice of Maryville, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Kathryn Dudley passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021. She has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Kathryn Marie Dudley, 85, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
