Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Kathryn Marie (Morehouse) Paulsen 
Pronunciation: 
Age:71 
From:Waukesha, WI 
Previous:Hopkins, MO 
Day and Date:Saturday, February 11, 2023
Time:2:00pm 
Location:First Christian Church in Hopkins, MO 
Visitation Location:First Christian Church in Hopkins, MO 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 11, 2023 
Visitation Start:1:00pm 
Visitation End:2:00pm 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Church and Chapel Funeral Home in New Berlin, WI
Cemetery:Hopkins Cemetery in Hopkins, MO 
Notes:www.churchandchapel.com 

